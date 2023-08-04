WEATHER 8-4-2023 Flood Watch Remains In Effect

By
Clark Shelton
-
0
1

Flood Watch

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Flood Watch
National Weather Service Nashville TN
138 AM CDT Fri Aug 4 2023

TNZ026-027-059-062-075-077-041800-
/O.EXA.KOHX.FA.A.0005.230804T0800Z-230804T1800Z/
/00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/
Cheatham-Davidson-Williamson-Rutherford-Bedford-Coffee-
Including the cities of Ashland City, Murfreesboro, Manchester,
Franklin, Smyrna, Tullahoma, Kingston Springs, La Vergne,
Shelbyville, Nashville, and Brentwood
138 AM CDT Fri Aug 4 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following
  counties, Bedford, Cheatham, Coffee, Davidson, Rutherford and
  Williamson.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
  creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
  - Additional showers and thunderstorms will bring heavy rain to
    portions of Middle Tennessee this morning. Rainfall amounts
    over 2 inches are possible where the heaviest downpours
    occur. This may cause localized flooding, mainly in areas
    that received heavy rainfall yesterday.
  - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
Today
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 1pm and 3pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 86. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight
Areas of fog after 2am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 71. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here