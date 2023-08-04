The Blue Raider Pet Club is back for 2023-24!

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — Middle Tennessee Athletics is excited to announce the second year of the Blue Raider Pet Club, which your family’s pet can join starting today, thanks to our friend Debbie Gatewood at Parks Real Estate!

For just $15 per pet, the Blue Raiders will ship to your pet the Blue Raider Pet Club membership package, including:

Leash

Pet Mat

Collapsible Bowl

Bandana

Collar tag

A portion of your membership fee will also be donated to local animal shelters in the Rutherford County area! You can join at the Ticketmaster link here.

All members of the Blue Raider Pet Club will be eligible to be selected to as the “Pet of the Week” by the club!

Blue Raider Pet Club members will also receive an invitation to the Bark in the Park days for Blue Raider Baseball and Softball when those dates are announced this coming spring.

Stay tuned for more Blue Raider Pet Club exclusive promotions in the future!

Source: MTSU