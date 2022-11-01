WEATHER 11-1-2, 2022 Comfortable

We will experience a couple of nice Fall-like days and then a warm-up later this week as it will feel more like Spring than Fall.
As for the next 36 hours:
Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Wednesday
Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming east northeast around 5 mph.
Wednesday Night
Clear, with a low around 48. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.