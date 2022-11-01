OBITUARY: Mary Ann Gambill

Mary Ann Gambill, age 79 of LaVergne, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at St Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

She was a native of Rutherford County and a daughter of the late Henry Lewis Neal and Mattie Neal Heath.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Claude Gambill; a daughter, Glenda Gale Gambill Balderas; brothers, Elmer, Ray, Billy, Frank, and John Wayne Neal; an infant sister, Stella Louise Neal; and a niece, Debra Neal.

Survivors include a daughter, Tammy Gambill Hollandsworth (Richie); a son, Jeffery Gambill (Kathy Ring), all of LaVergne; grandchildren, Chris Worley, Michael and Mitchell Lester, and Christopher Gambill; her loving companion, Donnie Carter; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Mrs. Gambill was a faithful Christian and a longtime member of the Cedar Grove Church of Christ in Smyrna. She had a servant’s heart, which was evident through the children she kept in her home daycare and later the many meals cooked and children she taught at Kiddie Korner Daycare. Most recently she worked as an in-home caregiver for the elderly.

Visitation with the Gambill family will be Thursday, November 3, 2022, from 4:00 until 8:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel Smyrna. Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Friday at Woodfin Chapel Smyrna with Bros. Richie Hollandsworth (son-in-law) and Chris Worley (grandson) officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

An online guestbook is available for the Gambill family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/