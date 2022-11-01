Local Agencies Collaborate for 19 Days of Activism for the Prevention of Violence Against Children and Youth

Child Abuse Prevention Campaign from November 1-19, 2022

“The Child Advocacy Center is spearheading the local 19 Days of Activism for the

Prevention of Violence Against Children and Youth in Rutherford and Cannon Counties,” announced Community Education Coordinator Carrie Norvell.

The 19 Days of Activism for the Prevention of Violence Against Children and Youth Campaign was created by the Women’s World Summit Foundation (WWSF) in 2011. WWSF is an international non-profit that advocates for the advancement of rights for women and children. WWSF’s goal for the 19 Days of Activism Campaign is to end abuse, exploitation, trafficking and all forms of violence against children and youth.

The Child Advocacy Center is participating in the 12th annual 19 Days of Activism for the Prevention of Violence Against Children and Youth by partnering with local agencies to increase awareness about child abuse. The organizations will be conducting a social media campaign to educate the community on 19 different themes related to child abuse and neglect.

Each agency will share posts on their social media pages about violence against children. They will include statistical data, and highlight local, state, and national resources to assist families. You can help increase awareness by following each organization and sharing their posts from November 1-19.

Follow each of the local partner agencies here:

A Step Ahead: www.facebook.com/astepaheadmiddletn

Child Advocacy Center: www.facebook.com/CACRutherford and www.facebook.com/CACCannon

Court Appointed Special Advocates: www.facebook.com/CASA-of-Rutherford-County-183959920004

Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Center: www.facebook.com/DVSAcenter

Safe Baby Court: www.facebook.com/rutherfordSBC

The Child Advocacy Center educates the community on the Darkness to Light 5 Steps to Preventing Child Sexual Abuse. For more information or to schedule a training for your organization contact the Child Advocacy Center. In Rutherford County, contact Carrie Norvell at 615-867-9000 or [email protected] In Cannon County, contact Presley Hosford at 615-563-9915 or [email protected]