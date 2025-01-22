Vols Football Earns Second Top 10 Poll Finish In Three Years

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – After winning 10 games and securing the program’s first College Football Playoff appearance, Tennessee posted its second Top 10 poll finish in three seasons under head coach Josh Heupel .

The Volunteers concluded the 2024 campaign ranked No. 9 in the Associated Press Top 25 and No. 8 in the Amway Coaches poll released Tuesday. UT was tabbed No. 7 in the final College Football Playoff rankings on Dec. 2.

Associated Press Top 25 (Final)

1. Ohio State (56)

2. Notre Dame

3. Oregon

4. Texas

5. Penn State

6. Georgia

7. Arizona State

8. Boise State

9. Tennessee

10. Indiana

11. Ole Miss

12. SMU

13. BYU

14. Clemson

15. Iowa State

16. Illinois

17. Alabama

18. Miami

19. South Carolina

20. Syracuse

21. Army

22. Missouri

23. UNLV

24. Memphis

25. Colorado

AFCA Coaches (Final)

1. Ohio State

2. Notre Dame

3. Texas

4. Oregon

5. Penn State

6. Georgia

7. Arizona State

8. Tennessee

9. Boise State

10. Indiana

11. SMU

12. Clemson

13. Ole Miss

14. BYU

15. Iowa State

16. Illinois

17. Alabama

18. Miami

19. South Carolina

20. Missouri

21. Army

22. Syracuse

23. Memphis

24. UNLV

25. Colorado

Tennessee (10-3, 6-2 SEC) was the third-highest ranked SEC program and one of 13 Power Four teams to win 10 regular season games. All three of the Vols’ losses came on the road, including against final No. 6 Georgia and national champion Ohio State.

It’s the first time since 1999 and 2001 that Tennessee has finished in the Top 10 of the final polls twice over a three-year span. The Vols were No. 6 in the final 2022 rankings. Prior to Heupel’s arrival, UT had not finished in the Top 10 since the 11-2 2001 campaign when it was No. 4 in both the AP and Coaches polls.

Tuesday’s final rankings also stretched Tennessee’s streak of being ranked in the Top 10 of at least one poll to 15 weeks. The Vols entered the Top 10 on Sept. 8 and remained for the duration of the season.

The conclusion of the season Monday night also saw the Vols land in the FBS top 15 in 11 different statistical categories: fourth-down conversion defense (3rd – 31.8), yards per play allowed (5th – 4.56), third-down conversion defense (6th – 30.3), total defense (6th – 293.2), scoring defense (7th – 16.1), tackles for loss (8th – 7.7), punt return average (9th – 15.7), red zone defense (11th – 73.0), scoring offense (12th – 35.7), third-down conversions (14th– 47.2) and total offense (15th – 447.0).

Source: UT Sports

