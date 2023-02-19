Voices of Spring to Return to Schermerhorn Symphony Center

Featuring a FREE performance of Haydn’s The Creation One Afternoon Only: March 5, 2023

The Nashville Symphony has announced the return of a beloved tradition. Voices of Spring returns for 2023 and will take place at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on Sunday, March 5 at 4:00 PM. The free concert features Haydn’s The Creation as performed by Nashville Symphony Orchestra and Nashville Symphony Chorus, with Tucker Biddlecombe conducting. Tickets to this concert are on a pay-what-you-can basis and available now at nashvillesymphony.org/voicesofspring.

The Creation by Josef Haydn is an oratorio modeled after Handel’s Messiah, detailing the creation of the earth in seven days utilizing English text from the book of Genesis and John Milton’s Paradise Lost. Featuring soloists from the Nashville Symphony Chorus and bass-baritone Luke Harnish, as well as audio visual elements.

WHAT: Voices of Spring: Haydn’s The Creation

WHEN: March 5, 2023, 4:00 PM

WHERE: Schermerhorn Symphony Center, 1 Symphony Place

TICKETS: Tickets are available now on a pay-what-you-can basis

MORE INFO: nashvillesymphony.org/voicesofspring