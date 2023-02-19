What to Expect When You Attend an Event at Bridgestone Arena

Bridgestone Arena sits at 501 Broadway in downtown Nashville, it is one of the most recognized landmarks with a seating capacity up to 20,000 for a concert. The arena opened back in 1996.

Just this year, Bridgestone Arena ranked fourth in the United States for ticket sales with 815,926 tickets sold and seventh in the world for gross ticket sales according to Pollstar’s year end report.

It’s home to the Nashville Predators and has been the stage for many concerts and other events. Whether this is your first time visiting or you haven’t been in a while, here’s what you need to know before you visit.