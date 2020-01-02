Ken Burns tells the story of “Country Music” in his latest PBS documentary, but nothing compares to standing in the places where history was made. Launching now, the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development created a special “Country Music” Passport to help visitors discover 22 Tennessee destinations featured in the 16.5-hour documentary. The passport will be part of a special insert in the 2020 Tennessee Vacation Guide being released Jan. 8 and is now available at any of the 16 Tennessee Welcome Centers.

Visitors can use the passport to guide their own country music pilgrimage along the newly-launched Tennessee Music Pathways route, the Ken Burns Country Music Pathway. Stops include the Birthplace of Country Music Museum in Bristol, the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville, Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Memphis’ Sun Studios and more. Walk in the footsteps of legends, visit iconic places, get stamps and earn discounts and souvenirs along the way. Tennessee Tourism offers special commemorative prizes to travelers who visit five, 15 or all 22 sites included in the Passport. Prizing is limited and includes a custom Hatch Show Print, the “Ken Burns Country Music: An Illustrated History” book (first 100 will be signed by Ken Burns and author Dayton Duncan) and a branded Tennessee Music Pathways guitar. Passports expire Oct. 18, 2022.

Millions watched Ken Burns’ “Country Music,” which aired nationally Sept. 15-23 on PBS; introducing viewers to the traditions, history, stories and icons that changed the course of music forever and solidified Tennessee as the home of this uniquely American art form. The airing coincided with the first anniversary of the Tennessee Music Pathways, a program created to showcase the state’s rich musical legacy across all 95 counties with hundreds of landmarks and attractions.

For the full list of Passport locations and FAQs about the program, visit: tnvacation.com/tennessee-music-pathways/passport. Pick up a passport at any starred location or one of the 16 Tennessee Welcome Centers. To see even more Tennessee places as featured in “Country Music,” be sure to check out the Ken Burns Country Music Pathway . Join the conversation on social media using #TNmusicpathways and tag @tnvacation.

About the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development

Tennessee is the home of the blues, bluegrass, country, gospel, soul, rockabilly and rock ‘n’ roll-delivering an unparalleled experience of beauty, history and family adventure, infused with music that creates a vacation that is “The Soundtrack of America. Made in Tennessee.” In 2018, Tennessee’s tourism industry generates $22.02 billion in economic impact, $1.81 billion in state and local tax revenue and more than 189,757 tourist-related jobs. Explore more at tnvacation.com and join other Tennessee travelers by following “tnvacation” on Facebook.