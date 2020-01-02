Brian D. Hercules, Smyrna Town Manager, is pleased to announce the promotion of Detective Sgt. John Liehr to Administrative Captain of the Smyrna Police Department. John assumed this role December 30th.

The Administrative Captain’s position was previously held by Todd Spearman, who was recently promoted to Assistant Town Manager. “We are fortunate to have a long-time, valued employee elevated to this position,” explained Hercules. “John’s transition will be seamless.”

Liehr was recognized for his twenty-five year commitment to serving the citizens of Smyrna through the Smyrna Police Department earlier this month. “John is respected by his peers for his leadership, work ethic, and commitment to helping victims of violence work through the crisis they are experiencing,” noted Chief Kevin Arnold. “I look forward to John’s continued service in his new role.”

John joined Smyrna Police Department in 1994 as a patrolman. He worked his way through the ranks of the department, serving as a Field Training Officer, Corporal in the Patrol Division, Sergeant in the Patrol Division, detective, Detective Sergeant of Narcotics, and Detective Sergeant of the Detective Division.

While serving with the Smyrna Police Department, John continued to further his education. He holds an Associate’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Middle Tennessee State University, a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from St. Leo University, and a Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice with an emphasis in Behavioral Science from Nova Southeastern University. He, his wife Lani, and their daughter are proud to call Middle Tennessee home. “It has been my privilege to serve the Town of Smyrna throughout my career.” shared Liehr. “I look forward to continuing to give back to this community in my new role as Administrative Captain.”