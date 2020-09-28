MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – A 32-year-old man shot and killed on Gunnerson Avenue Sunday night, Sept. 27, has been identified as Javarius Malone. Police are attempting to identify a possible suspect.

Murfreesboro Police Department officers responded to the scene to find Malone shot once in the chest Sunday night, just before 11:30 p.m. He was pronounced deceased at Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

No suspect information was immediately available.

The case is investigated by Criminal Investigations Division detectives.

If you have any information that could help solve this case, please contact Detective Cody Thomas as 629-201-5537 or email [email protected]