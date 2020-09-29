Eagle Scout Candidate Builds K9 Agility Course

Eagle Scout candidate Taylor Bell combined her love of dogs and law enforcement to design an obstacle course in agility for Rutherford County Sheriff’s K9s for her Eadgle project.

Taylor, a freshman at Rockvale High School, was one of a few girls who joined Boy Scout Troop 2019 with the goal of earning her Eagle rank.

She raised funds for the project and designed and constructed the course.

The obstacles include an A-frame to teach the dogs to climb steep sites, four high jumps, a broad jump, an area search box with tunnels and three wobble boards.

She spent 50-100 hours on the project with a combined 400 hours from 30 volunteers.

“I am thankful for all the donors and volunteers,” Taylor said.

Her biggest challenge was making the obstacles moveable.

Taylor and a team of family, friends and scouts delivered the obstacle course to the Sheriff’s K-9 Unit last week.

“I am happy it all came together and in one piece,” Taylor said.

K9s Ely, Appie and Tiko tested out the courses, much to the delight of Taylor and her team.

“It was super cool to see the dogs,” Taylor said as she smiled. “It was a great experience, especially meeting all the dogs.”

Sgt. Lee Young, who supervises the K9 Unit, said the course will be used by the Sheriff’s Office K9s along with other K9 officers and dogs from Murfreesboro, La Vergne, MTSU and Mt. Juliet and Lincoln and Cannon County Sheriff’s Departments.

“We appreciate all the work Taylor did in designing the course,” Young said. “The obstacle course will give improved training to the canines. We also wish Taylor well in achieving the Eagle rank.”

Taylor goes before the Eagle Board Oct. 10.