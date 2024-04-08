Vanderbilt Win Fifth-Straight Mason Rudolph

FRANKLIN, Tenn. – April 7, 2024 – Junior Gordon Sargent became the second player to win multiple Mason Rudolph Championships, while the No. 3-ranked Vanderbilt men’s golf team claimed its fifth-straight title at its home tournament after carding 30-under 822 over three days of play at Vanderbilt Legends Club.

Sargent carded 11-under 202 over three rounds to become the second golfer to win back-to-back Mason Rudolph Championships. The junior joins Sam Horsfield of Florida as the only players that have won the Mason Rudolph Championship on more than one occasion, as Horsfield claimed medalist honors during the 2016 and 2017 tournaments. Sargent posted scores of 64-69-69 to claim his first victory of the 2023-24 season. The All-American excelled on par 5s, as he led the tournament in par-5 scoring at 11-under, while he also paced the field with 17 birdies.

As a team, Vanderbilt finished the 2024 Mason Rudolph Championship at 30-under 822 to claim its fifth-straight title at the event. It is the third-straight season that Vandy has claimed victory at its home tournament, as the Mason Rudolph was not played in 2020 and 2021. The Commodores posted scores of 276-275-271 over three days of play at Vanderbilt Legends’ South Course to claim their ninth overall championship at the Mason Rudolph. Additionally, it is Vanderbilt’s sixth team title of the season.

Full Story: Vanderbilt

