Top 5 Stories From April 8, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 8, 2024.
As many in middle Tennessee did not have a great view of the eclipse, we are sharing a live stream of this unique event. Read more
Country artist, Morgan Wallen, was arrested on Sunday at a Nashville bar. Read more
The community is invited to a ribbon cutting, program, home tour and reception Thursday, April 18, at 11 a.m. Read more
The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) is collaborating with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and multiple other states to investigate botulism-like illness after reported botulinum toxin injections for cosmetic purposes. Read more
Middle Tennessee Electric’s Nominating Committee appointed Maureen Thornton of Franklin to the cooperative’s Board of Directors following a special-called meeting on Tuesday, April 2. Read more