Top 5 Stories From April 8, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 8, 2024.

1WATCH: Live Stream of Total Solar Eclipse

Stock Photo/Elements of this image furnished by NASA

As many in middle Tennessee did not have a great view of the eclipse, we are sharing a live stream of this unique event. Read more

2Morgan Wallen Arrested After Tossing Chair From Broadway Bar Rooftop

photo from Metro Police Department

Country artist, Morgan Wallen, was arrested on Sunday at a Nashville bar. Read more

3Murfreesboro Celebrates New Chapter in Affordable Housing With Oakland I & II

The community is invited to a ribbon cutting, program, home tour and reception Thursday, April 18, at 11 a.m. Read more

4TN Dept of Health Investigating Cases of Botulism-Like Illness Following Cosmetic Injections

Stock Photo

The Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) is collaborating with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and multiple other states to investigate botulism-like illness after reported botulinum toxin injections for cosmetic purposes. Read more

5Franklin’s Maureen Thornton Appointed to Middle Tennessee Electric Board of Directors

Middle Tennessee Electric’s Nominating Committee appointed Maureen Thornton of Franklin to the cooperative’s Board of Directors following a special-called meeting on Tuesday, April 2. Read more

