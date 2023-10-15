vanderbilt Fall to Top-Ranked Georgia

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Vanderbilt football team put up a fierce battle against No. 1 Georgia, but the Commodores ultimately fell to the Bulldogs, 37-20, at FirstBank Stadium.

Graduate student Jaylen Mahoney had his best game in a Vanderbilt uniform, as he collected 10 solo tackles en route to a career-high 16-tackle performance. It is the fifth time Mahoney has registered double-digit tackles with the Commodores, and the first since his 12-tackle performance at Missouri last season.

Senior Ken Seals tossed a pair of touchdowns against the two-time defending national champions in his third-consecutive start. The senior from Azle, Texas, threw for 200-plus yards for the 10th time as a Commodore, as he collected 201 yards through the air.

Vanderbilt struck first against Georgia with a 75-yard scoring drive to open the game. Seals connected with freshman London Humphreys for a 49-yard touchdown pass to give the Dores a 7-0 lead. It is Humphreys’ fourth touchdown of the season, which ties him for the second-most receiving touchdowns by a Vanderbilt freshman since 2008.

The Commodores forced the Bulldogs to fumble on their opening possession to give Vandy the ball back at the Georgia 29-yard line. Graduate student Aeneas DiCosmo applied pressure on the Georgia quarterback to force his first career fumble, while junior Marlen Sewell pounced on the loose football.

Vanderbilt opened the fourth quarter with Richie Hoskins’ second-career receiving touchdown, as Seals found him in the endzone for a 3-yard touchdown pass to cut Georgia’s lead to 30-14. Vanderbilt found the endzone once again late in the fourth quarter, as Sedrick Alexander punched in a 1-yard score that was set up thanks to CJ Taylor’s 35-yard interception return.

The Dores now head into the bye week. Vanderbilt returns to action Oct. 28 at Ole Miss.

Source: Vanderbilt Sports

