Single-game Tickets for 2023-24 Tennessee Basketball Now on Sale

With eagerly-awaited seasons set to begin later this month, Tennessee Athletics announced single-game tickets for 2023-24 men’s and women’s basketball are on sale now at AllVols.com.

Head coaches Kellie Harper and Rick Barnes will lead highly-regarded squads into the new campaign, with the Lady Vols and Vols already garnering national attention in preseason polls. Both programs are coming off NCAA Tournament appearances and feature impressive combinations of skilled returners and highly-regarded newcomers who look to be difference-makers.

Lady Vol tickets can be purchased HERE, while Vol tickets can be obtained HERE. For ticket offers and special promotions, please visit the Fan Experience webpage, and scroll down to “Upcoming Promotions” for details.

Source: UT Sports

