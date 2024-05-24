Vanderbilt Baseball Advances to Semifinals

HOOVER, Ala. – Vanderbilt and Mississippi State played into the midnight hour Friday morning at the 2024 SEC Tournament with Vanderbilt winning, 4-3, to advance to the semifinals for the second consecutive season.

Head coach Tim Corbin won his 47th SEC Tournament game Thursday to become the all-time winningest coach in SEC Tournament history, passing the legendary Ron Polk.

Vanderbilt will face either Tennessee or Mississippi State Saturday on SEC Network. The Dores are on to the semis for the second consecutive season and the fifth time since 2013.

