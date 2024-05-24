Memorial Day Weekend Weather 2024 – Stormy

Let’s look at this day by day….

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Today Showers and thunderstorms likely before 4pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 4pm and 5pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 3am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 3am and 5am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Saturday Night A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind. Sunday A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. South southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Sunday Night Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 69. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. Memorial Day A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. West wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Monday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

