Murfreesboro City Schools

Discovery School and Overall Creek Elementary received the designation of Tennessee Reward Schools with Erma Siegel Elementary missing the designation by mere fractions of a point. Reward status is the top distinction a school can earn in Tennessee.

The annual Reward School designation identifies schools that are improving overall student academic achievement and student growth for all students and for student groups. This is the fifth consecutive year, that the state has awarded the Reward School distinction to Discovery School and the second consecutive year for Overall Creek. Approximately 20% of the schools in the state have earned reward status historically.

“I believe this designation is in direct response to the concentrated focus on student learning by our teachers and administrators,” says Dr. Trey Duke, director of Murfreesboro City Schools. “We applaud the staff and students at Discovery and Overall for receiving this designation.”

MCS teachers and support staff consistently look at the needs of individual students under their care and continue to concentrate on serving the whole child.

Murfreesboro City Schools is a proud school district boasting thirteen schools and educating over 9,400 students. For additional information, visit our website www.cityschools.net.


