March 8, 2024 – Murfreesboro Police is attempting to identify two persons of interest in a shoplifting incident that occurred at Ulta on Medical Center Pkwy.

Police say on Feb. 29, the two allegedly stoled merchandise, valued at more than $600 and leaving without paying.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Detective Kidd at 629-201-5517.

Source: Murfreesboro Police