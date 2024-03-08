Sheryl Crow to Host Album Release Party at Franklin Theatre

Sheryl Crow and The Franklin Theatre announced that the nine-time GRAMMY® Award-winner and 2023 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame inductee will celebrate the release of her 11th full-length studio album, Evolution, at The Franklin Theatre on March 23rd, 2024, with a special concert event.

Tickets are available to Franklin Theatre Loyalty Club members today, with public on-sale this Friday (3/8) at 11 a.m. via The Franklin Theatre’s website: https://www.franklintheatre.com.

The concert will be filmed and broadcast to a national audience on PBS later in the year, marking the first in a series of special events at the Franklin Theatre.

The new album, which features nine new songs, was produced by Mike Elizondo (Dr. Dre, Maroon 5, Keith Urban, Gary Clark Jr) and John Shanks (the track “Do It Again”) will be released via The Valory Music Co. on March 29th. Evolution is available for pre-order HERE. The album’s stunning title track featuring guitarist Tom Morello is out now. A deluxe version of the album includes the bonus track “Digging In The Dirt,” a classic Peter Gabriel song, with backing vocals by Gabriel himself, available this Friday, March 8th.

Evolution is Sheryl Crow at her most authentically human self. “This music and these lyrics came from sitting in the quiet and writing from a deep soul place,” she explains. “I said I’d never make another record, thought there was no point to it. But this music comes from my soul, and I hope whoever hears this record can feel that.”