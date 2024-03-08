Weekend Weather 3-8-10-2024 Wind, Rain, Cooler, DST

We get it all this weekend. We will see a break in the Friday morning rain this afternoon before it returns with gusty winds Friday night through the first half of your Saturday. The winds will switch out of the NW as a cold front drops through bringing temperatures back to more seasonal Sunday morning, for Daylight Savings Time. Sunday the sun is supposed to make an extended appearance, but, highs only in the 50s.

A look at next week shows a similar pattern though we will see highs in the upper 70s before the bottom drops out in time for the weekend.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Today Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. South southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 52. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Saturday Showers and thunderstorms likely before noon, then a slight chance of showers between noon and 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. West northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 35. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 55. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 34. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.