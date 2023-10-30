TSU Takes Down Lindenwood 43-20

October 28, 2023 – NASHVILLE – The Tennessee State defense racked up seven sacks to help the Tigers to a 43-20 win over Lindenwood at home Saturday afternoon. The win guarantees TSU a winning season, their first since 2017.

The Tigers improved to 6-2 on the year and 2-1 in Big South-OVC play, while the Lions fell to 3-5 and 1-3.

Draylen Ellis led Tennessee State’s passing attack with 236 yards through the air, tossing one touchdown without throwing an interception. The signal caller also added one touchdown on the ground.

Jordan Gant led all Tigers rushers with 64 yards and two touchdowns in the contest. Gant also added 60 receiving yards. Deveon Bryant also added 34 yards on the ground, averaging 8.5 yards per carry.

The most prolific target for Tennessee State quarterbacks was Da’Shon Davis, who caught five passes for 200 yards and one score. Davis became TSU’s first receiver since September of 2019 when Chris Rowland finished with 203 yards against Middle Tennessee State.

Source: TSU

More Sports News