TSU Football Takes Down Gardner-Webb 27-25

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee State football team took down Gardner-Webb 27-25 in the John Merritt Classic on Saturday evening for their first Big South-OVC win of the year.

The Tigers improved to 2-1 on the year and 1-0 in Big South-OVC Conference play, while the Runnin’ Bulldogs fell to 1-2 and 0-1.

Jalen Rouse totaled 53 yards to lead the Tigers’ ground attack and added one touchdown in the game. Deveon Bryant also tacked on 53 yards and one touchdown on the ground, picking up 7.6 yards per carry.

Da’Shon Davis pulled in three catches for 64 yards and one score. Karate Brenson made his presence felt in the passing game, recording six receptions for 51 yards.

Cameron Stewart paced the Tennessee State defensive effort, recording 1.0 TFL, one sack, and one forced fumble. Terrell Allen had 1.0 TFL in the win.

Defensively, Tennessee State held up fairly well against the Gardner-Webb rushing attack, holding the Bulldogs to 145 yards on the ground.

