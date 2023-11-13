TSU Football Falls to Eastern Illinois 30-17

CHARLESTON, Ill. November 11, 2023 – Tennessee State fell 30-17 to Eastern Illinois on the road Saturday afternoon.

The Panthers improved to 7-3 on the year and 3-2 in Ohio Valley Conference play, while the Tigers fell to 6-4 overall and 2-3 in conference matchups.

Draylen Ellis totaled 44 yards to lead the Tigers’ ground attack in the game, picking up 4.9 yards per carry along the way. Jordan Gant also tacked on 40 yards on the ground.

Karate Brenson reeled in seven catches for 61 yards and one score.

Cameron Stewart led the Tennessee State defensive effort, collecting four tackles, 3.0 TFL, and one sack. Eriq George added four tackles, 1.0 TFL, and one sack.

Tennessee State’s defense held up against Eastern Illinois’ Eastern Illinois’s offense, allowing 318 total yards.

Source: TSU Sports

