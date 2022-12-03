Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: November 28, 2022

Columbia Teens Bring Home Top Prize in National Gingerbread House Competition The nation’s largest Annual National Gingerbread House Competition™ returned for the 30th year to The Omni Grove Park Inn after introducing new specialty awards, a new judge, increased prizes, and more. Read more.

Columbia Police Looking for Suspect Involved in a Business Burglary The Columbia Police Department is trying to identify a male suspect involved in a business burglary located on Nashville Highway. Read more.

Preservation and the Big Business of Historic Tourism in Spring Hill

Spring Hill, as part of Maury County and Williamson Counties, is beginning to see tourism growth and with travel and tourism as the third largest employer in Tennessee, and the second largest source of income for the state, growing tourist dollars coming into the city is good for both business owners and residents. Read more.