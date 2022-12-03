Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: November 28, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from November 28 to December 2, 2022.
Cheatham County Source
2 Kentucky Teens Charged With Murder of Nashville Gas Station Employee
Two 15-year-olds from Kentucky have been charged with murder in Juvenile Court for the fatal shooting of Vishal Patel, 36, at the Kwik Sak, 4890 Lebanon Pike, Monday afternoon. Read more.
Family Christmas Events in Cheatham County
The holiday season is upon us. Now is the time to pull your event calendar together to figure out the fun activities you and your family will participate in this year. Read more.
5 Local Places to Shop for Holiday Gifts in Cheatham County
There is nothing like shopping locally during the holidays. It stimulates the local economy and creates the character of the community. Read more.
Davidson County Source
Man Charged with 3 East Nashville Robberies
Quick Response by East Precinct officers and investigation by Violent Crimes Division detectives led to the arrest of robbery suspect Montez Tate, 20, who is charged with three separate hold-ups. Read more.
Nashville Detectives Investigating Fatal Shooting in Gatewood Avenue Parking Lot
Homicide Unit detectives are pursuing leads in a fatal shooting of Antonio Rudolfo, 19, in a church parking lot in the 200 block of Gatewood Avenue. Read more.
Shoplifting Suspects Alleged to Have Taken $30K Worth of Merchandise From Nashville Consignment Shop
West Precinct detectives are working to identify two shoplifting suspects who entered The Luxury Label consignment shop, 2120 Crestmoor Road, and allegedly took nearly $30,000 worth of merchandise without paying for it. Read more.
Dickson County Source
5 Dickson County Christmas Events
Here are five events in the county sure to get and keep everyone in the holiday spirit. Read more.
Dickson Police Department Looking to ID this Suspect
The Dickson Police Department needs help identifying a subject. Read more.
Gerald Ducharme Wanted by Dickson County Sheriff’s Office
The Dickson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Gerald Ducharme due to Escaping. Read more.
Maury County Source
Columbia Teens Bring Home Top Prize in National Gingerbread House Competition
The nation’s largest Annual National Gingerbread House Competition™ returned for the 30th year to The Omni Grove Park Inn after introducing new specialty awards, a new judge, increased prizes, and more. Read more.
Columbia Police Looking for Suspect Involved in a Business Burglary
The Columbia Police Department is trying to identify a male suspect involved in a business burglary located on Nashville Highway. Read more.
Preservation and the Big Business of Historic Tourism in Spring Hill
Spring Hill, as part of Maury County and Williamson Counties, is beginning to see tourism growth and with travel and tourism as the third largest employer in Tennessee, and the second largest source of income for the state, growing tourist dollars coming into the city is good for both business owners and residents. Read more.
Robertson County Source
City of Springfield Warns Residents of a Utility Bill Scam
The City of Springfield has received reports indicating an individual has contacted them by phone and identified themselves as a City of Springfield employee. Read more.
Get in the Holiday Spirit With These 3 Holiday Events in Springfield
It is time to get into the holiday spirit. Here are three events in Springfield to get the season started and the joy continuing through the holiday months. Read more.
Deja Moo Creamery & Coffee Co. to Open in Springfield
What’s better than coffee and ice cream? We can’t think of anything! And Deja Moo Creamery & Coffee Co offers just that, and they are opening soon in Springfield! Read more.
Rutherford Source
Jingle Beat Brings a ‘Christmas Multiverse Experience’ to the Nashville Fairgrounds
If you’re looking for things to do in Nashville in December, Jingle Beat has something for everyone. Read more.
What’s New to Streaming in December 2022
Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Read more.
Ribbon Cutting: Whataburger in Murfreesboro
Whataburger held its ribbon cutting on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 1835 Old Fort Parkway in Murfreesboro. Read more.
Sumner County Source
6 Holiday Markets to Get the Holiday Season Started
Here are six holiday markets that feature local creators and boutiques. Read more.
Your Guide to Christmas in Middle Tennessee: 2022 Christmas Parades
The holiday season is upon us and the Christmas season isn’t complete without a Christmas parade. Enjoy these Christmas parades throughout Middle Tennessee. Read more.
Health Inspections: Grocery Stores in Sumner County for Nov. 30, 2022
These are the health scores for grocery stores in Sumner County with their most recent inspection score as of November 30, 2022, according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s latest available health score information. Read more.
Williamson Source
The New Franklin Resort Southall is Now Open
The long-awaited destination for the evolution of traditional Southern hospitality, Southall, officially opened its doors. Read more.
WCS School Board Approves 2023-24 Rezoning Plan
The Williamson County School Board approved school zones for two new elementary schools opening in August 2023 and middle school zone line changes at its November 28 meeting. Read more.
Preparing for Inclement Weather at Williamson County Schools
The temperatures have started to drop, so the district wants to remind students, families and staff about the inclement weather protocol. Read more.
Wilson County Source
Opryland is Offering Discounted Tickets to ‘A Country Christmas’ for Two Nights Only
Gaylord Opryland Resort will be hosting two exclusive Nashville Nights for residents of Davidson and adjacent counties during the 39th Annual A Country Christmas. Read more.
Nashville’s Weekly Most Wanted as of November 29, 2022
Here is the latest Top 10 most wanted in Nashville as of November 29, 2022, provided by Metro Criminal Warrants Division. Read more.
Pedestrian Dies Attempting to Cross Opry Mills Drive in Nashville
A pedestrian critically injured Saturday night while attempting to cross Opry Mills Drive has died from his injuries. Read more.