Pearl-Cohn Fails to Beat Anderson County in the BlueCross Bowl

Final Score:

Anderson County- 34

Pearl-Cohn- 30

Anderson County (15-0) wins their first-ever state championship over Pearl-Cohn (12-2).

The Firebirds’ season ends after giving up a second-half lead. Their offense was explosive and gave Anderson County trouble all game. Pearl-Cohn got off to a quick start scoring the game’s first two touchdowns early in the first quarter. They were up 14-0 before the Mavericks even had the ball. Quarterback Keshawn Tarleton connected with D’Arious Reed on the very first play. They then recovered a fumble on the kickoff which resulted in a rushing score from De’Anthony Nelson.

Anderson County clawed its way back and took the lead late in the third quarter. This was set up by a fumble recovery by Andrew Myer. Gavin Noe scored for the Mavs which gave them a 27-24 lead. Bryson Vowell scored his second touchdown of the night in the fourth quarter that killed the hopes of a comeback for the Firebirds.

Pearl-Cohn returned to the 4A state title game for the first time since 2019. Although they weren’t able to win their first championship since 1997 they still have much to be celebrated about. They were the best team in Class 4A, Region 5, and went on a spectacular 12-game winning streak.