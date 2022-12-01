What’s New to Streaming in December 2022

Streaming entertainment can be overwhelming with so many streaming services adding new shows and movies every week. Here is a list of new streaming releases this December 2022 playing on Netflix, Amazon, Disney+, HBO Max, and Hulu.

1Coming to Netflix in December 2022

Here is a list of all the new titles coming to Netflix for the month of December 2022.READ MORE

2Coming to Prime Video in December 2022

Here is what is coming to Prime Video in December 2022. This month includes a full slate of originals including Jack Ryan Season 3 and classic older movies.READ MORE

3Coming to Hulu in December 2022

From current episodes and original series to kids’ shows and hit movies, Hulu has something for everyone. Here is what’s coming to Hulu in December 2022.READ MORE

4Coming to Disney Plus in December 2022

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything coming to Disney Plus in December 2022.READ MORE

5Coming to HBO Max in December 2022

​​HBO Max announces everything coming to the platform this December including the third and final season of HIS DARK MATERIALS (12/5. Another batch of discovery+ titles will be coming to HBO Max on December 14.READ MORE

