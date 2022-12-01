Ribbon Cutting: Whataburger in Murfreesboro

Whataburger held its ribbon cutting on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 1835 Old Fort Parkway in Murfreesboro.

Since 1950, Whataburger has been serving hot, made-to-order burgers and more with a smile. Cooking up breakfast, lunch, and dinner—from burgers and chicken sandwiches to biscuits and pancakes—to satisfy the heartiest appetites in Murfreesboro, TN. Visit our dining area at our Old Fort Parkway at 1835 Old Fort Parkway.

Whataburger

1835 Old Fort Parkway

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

(210) 476-6000

Facebook