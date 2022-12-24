Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: December 19, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from December 19 to December 23, 2022.
Cheatham County Source
-
Missing 32-Year-Old Emily Goodwin Found Deceased in Columbia
On December 20, 2022, the missing Columbia Tennessee woman Emily Goodwin was found by her father deceased under a tree not very far from where her vehicle was abandoned according to a caringbreige.org post from her father Mike Goodwin. Read more.
-
Fire Station Building Reflects History of Pleasant View
Americans are known for tearing down their historical buildings and “improving” the look of things by erecting something modern instead of simply remodeling and reusing as they do in many other countries. Read more.
-
Nashville New Year’s Eve Bash Adds Performances from Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean & More
More performers were announced for NEW YEAR’S EVE LIVE: NASHVILLE’S BIG BASH, a star-studded entertainment special hosted by country music stars and GRAMMY®-nominated artists Jimmie Allen and Elle King and ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT’s Rachel Smith. Read more.
Davidson County Source
-
Driver Killed in Head-On Crash on Briley Parkway Identified
A two-car crash on Briley Parkway North near Ashland City Highway early Monday morning killed one of the driver’s involved. Read more.
-
Houston Woman Charged in Sunday Night’s Fatal Stabbing in Nashville
Homicide Unit detectives have charged Ruby Dozier, 42, of Houston, TX, with Sunday night’s fatal stabbing of Quintin Mason, 49, at 4th Avenue South and Church Street. Read more.
-
Man Who Fled from Police in Stolen Dodge Last Month Arrested Monday Night
More than a pound of marijuana, two digital scales, and two cell phones were recovered from the abandoned Charger that night on Shiaway Court. Read more.
Dickson County Source
-
Dickson Police Need Help Identifying This Subject
The Dickson Police Department needs help identifying this subject. If you have any information, please contact Detective Kidd at 615-441-9625, or you can message this page. Read more.
-
Where to See Christmas Lights 2022
Grab your hot chocolate, Christmas music, and take your family on a Christmas light viewing excursion with this list. Read more.
-
$50,000 Powerball Winner Sold in Nashville
Congrats to a Powerball player in Music City, who won $50,000 from the drawing held last night, Dec. 19, 2022. Read more.
Maury County Source
-
Spring Hill Nutritional Manufacturer Violates Family Medical Leave Act
Investigation findings: U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division investigators found the Spring Hill nutritional manufacturer and packing company failed to allow an employee – approved for Family and Medical Leave Act-protected intermittent leave – to return to work. Read more.
-
Tips to Prevent Frozen Pipes
Temperatures below freezing can cause pipes in your home to leak due to expanded, frozen water within. Read more.
-
WEATHER ALERT Wind Chill Warning Issued
For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here Read more.
Robertson County Source
-
TDOT Creates Incident Management Plan for I-65 Construction Zone
The Tennessee Department of Transportation has implemented an Incident Management Plan for the Interstate 65 widening construction zone in Robertson County. Read more.
-
Deja Moo Creamery & Coffee Co. to Open in Springfield
What’s better than coffee and ice cream? We can’t think of anything! And Deja Moo Creamery & Coffee Co offers just that, and they are opening soon in Springfield! Read more.
-
10 Record-Breaking Winter Weather Events in Middle Tennessee
Here is an abbreviated list (from weather.gov) of some record-breaking winter weather events that occurred in Middle Tennessee. Read more.
Rutherford Source
-
Murfreesboro Police Looking for Persons of Interest in Stolen Merchandise Cases
Detectives need assistance identifying three persons of interest in two separate stolen merchandise cases. Read more.
-
City of Murfreesboro Prepared for Ice and Snow
Winter weather, whether a wintry mix of sleet and ice, or inches of snowfall, is typically inevitable in Middle Tennessee. Read more.
-
Rutherford County Power Outages
Print this page and keep it in a safe place in case of unexpected outages. Read more.
Sumner County Source
-
Our 10 Top Christmas Movies
Everybody has their favorite holiday movies. The ones they watch every year to get them into the spirit of things. Read more.
-
5 Nashville Holiday Events to Attend this Season
Tis the season to celebrate all of the lights and holiday wonder of this time of year. In case you are looking for a family event, we’ve compiled a list of happenings. Read more.
-
Stores Open on Christmas Eve
We know some of you like the stress of shopping at the very last minute on Christmas Eve, and others may have overlooked that one gift you had on your last but failed to purchase. Read more.
Williamson Source
-
Cash Reward for Info on This Suspected Shoplifter in Franklin
Franklin Police want to identify this woman, after Edelweiss Boutique in the CoolSprings Galleria reported that she shoplifted several pieces of clothing from their store on December 13. Read more.
-
Suspected Shoplifter Caught on Camera at Franklin Lowes
Franklin Police need your help to identify this shoplifter. He was caught on camera on December 11th shoplifting from the Lowes at 3060 Mallory Lane. Read more.
-
TN Off Golf Holds Grand Opening in Spring Hill
TN Off Golf, now open at 4001 Parkfield Loop N, Suite 32 in Spring Hill, held a grand opening on Friday, December 16. The Spring Hill Chamber of Commerce was on hand for a ribbon-cutting event. Read more.
Wilson County Source
-
Three Suspects Caught By Mt. Juliet Police From Tractor Supply Burglary
Three suspects were quickly apprehended after their active burglary was interrupted by officers this morning. Read more.
-
Mt. Juliet Police Intercept Stolen Vehicle and Make the Arrest
Early this morning, #MJGuardianShield alerted officers to a license plate, stolen from Mt. Juliet on 12/6. Read more.
-
Christmas Crafts the Whole Family Will Enjoy
Kids love to create! This time of year is the perfect time for kids to express their creativity and use their masterpieces as Christmas decor or as gifts for others. Read more.