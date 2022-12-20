Murfreesboro Police Looking for Persons of Interest in Stolen Merchandise Cases

From Murfreesboro Police

Detectives need assistance identifying three persons of interest in two separate stolen merchandise cases.

On Nov. 29, two TVs were stolen from the Memorial Blvd. Walmart, and on Dec. 6, two TVs, two Razor scooters and pants were stolen from the Walmart on S. Rutherford Blvd.

Walmart Loss Prevention recovered the merchandise in the Dec. theft before the trio sped away in a dark-colored sedan, possibly a Honda.

If you know who they are, please contact Detective Shan Harris at 629-201-5536 or email 0499@murfreesborotn.gov.