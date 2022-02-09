Super Bowl 56 will be played on Sunday, February 13th in Los Angeles. The Rams will face the Bengals and up to this point there has been many moments that have transcended the sports world.
1Super Bowl LI (Patriots vs. Falcons 2017)
The Patriots were down 28-3 in the 3rd quarter. Tom Brady lead New England to execute the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history. He was selected as the game’s MVP with 466 passing yards which is still a Super Bowl record.
2Super Bowl XXIII (49ers vs. Bengals 1989)
Joe Montana lead San Francisco down the field to score a game winning touchdown under a minute left. The final drive was 93 yards after Cincinnati kicked a field goal putting them ahead 3 points late in the 4th quarter.
3Super Bowl XLIII (Steelers vs. Cardinals 2011)
Ben Roethlisberger captured his 2nd Super Bowl victory thanks to one of the clutches catches in NFL history. With 35 seconds left Santonio Holmes was able to get his toe down in just in time to score a touchdown.
4Super Bowl XLII (Giants vs. Patriots 2008)
David Tyree of the Giants made the most important play of his career extending the game winning drive against the then undefeated Patriots. Eli Manning slipped away form multiple New England defenders and delivered a strike to Tyree who was covered up and made the famous “helmet catch” to secure the Giants 1st Super Bowl since 1991.
5Super Bowl XLIV (Saint vs. Colts 2010)
The Saints ended up beating Peyton Manning 31-17 but they were down at halftime. They came out in the 3rd quarter and shocked the world by decided to attempt an onside kick. This was a key moment in the game provided momentum to New Orleans.