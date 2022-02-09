Sure, wine and chocolate are always nice treats but let’s face it, both will be consumed rather quickly and are sometimes met with guilt by the consumer. If you would like to break from the traditional gifts this year, we have an idea of what she will love: a day at the spa! Spending the day at the spa is the ultimate form of self-love and self-care. We know that the special woman in your life does a lot for those around her and sometimes she forgets to take the time to do something for herself. Give her the gift of relaxation, rejuvenation and peace this Valentine’s Day to communicate to her how much you care and appreciate everything she does throughout the year. We offer various spa packages to fit any lifestyle and any budget, here are some of our recommendations for this Valentine’s Day.

Mini Spa Day, 2 hours of relaxation

First-time spa-goers will love this package because it allows them to sample all of the wonderful delights of the spa and decide what to explore in greater depth during future visits. We start with a 30-minute Swedish massage to relieve tension, then continue with a 30-minute facial which includes a skin analysis and end the day with a luxury spa manicure.

Half Day of Peace, 3 hours of peace

To begin, she can choose from either our signature European Facial or an hour-long luxurious Swedish Massage. To complete this wonderful experience, she will be indulged with a spa manicure and pedicure in the nail salon.

Moments of Peace, 4 hours of luxury

Pamper her as she begins her luxurious spa day with an hour long customized European Facial. After her beauty treatment, she will be whisked away for an hour Swedish Massage followed by a lavish spa manicure and spa pedicure.

Queen for a Day, 4.5 hours of absolute royal treatment

Treat her like the Queen she is with this royal spa package. Let her begin her day of rejuvenation with a lavish Body Wrap followed by a European Facial to help her relax and reveal glowing skin. She will then be pampered with a deluxe manicure and pedicure in one of our luxurious massage chairs, as she listens to cascading water while her nails are primped to perfection.

Full Day of Peace, 6 hours of bliss

Spoil her with a full day of peace at the spa. Her day will begin with a European Facial followed by a therapeutic Swedish Massage to assist her in relaxing her body and mind. Let the peace continue in a reclining massage chair as her hands and feet are treated to our spa manicure and pedicure. Finally, she will be ready for date night after being whisked away for a custom hairstyle and professional make-up application.

If you are interested in spoiling your Valentine with any of these packages, call or go online today to book her gift of peace.

If you would like to give your special someone the gift of relaxation but still aren’t sure what service they would like, stop in-store today to pick up one of our pre-packaged gift cards, ready to give! You can also purchase a printable gift card online at A Moment’s Peace.

A Moments Peace is located at 9050 Carothers Pkwy Ste 108, Franklin, TN 37067. Learn more at amomentspeace.com or call (615) 224-0770.