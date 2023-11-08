Top 5 Stories From Nov 8, 2023

Here’s a look at the top stories from November 8, 2023.
Newly opened The Print Shop Restaurant, located at 1 North Lowry Street, has something for everyone. Read more.
Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department responded to a gas leak at the Rogers Petroleum main storage facility on Bridge Ave. at 9:11 a.m. Tuesday. Read more.
Bad Daddy’s will ensure all guests feel extra festive this season with its holiday menu offerings beginning Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. Read more.
The Davis Focus Project (DFP), a non-profit supporting and enhancing veteran human performance, is holding its first fundraising event, a Car Show on Veteran’s Day, November 11, 2023. Read More.
Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) Firefighter Jacob Bien has been named, ‘Firefighter of the Year’ by the Exchange Club of Rutherford County. Read More.