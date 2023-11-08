Top 5 Stories From Nov 8, 2023

By
Andrea Hinds
-
0
1616

Here’s a look at the top stories from November 8, 2023.

1New Print Shop Restaurant Opens in Smyrna’s Depot District

the print shop smyrna
Photo from The Print Shop Instagram

Newly opened The Print Shop Restaurant, located at 1 North Lowry Street, has something for everyone. Read more.

2Over 650 Gallons of Gas Leaks From Murfreesboro Facility

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department responded to a gas leak at the Rogers Petroleum main storage facility on Bridge Ave. at 9:11 a.m. Tuesday. Read more.

3Bad Daddy’s Releases New Festive Seasonal Flavors

bad daddy burgers
Photo from Restaurant News

 

Bad Daddy’s will ensure all guests feel extra festive this season with its holiday menu offerings beginning Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023. Read more.

4Veteran’s Day Car Show in Smyrna to Raise Funds for Davis Focus Project

Photo: The Davis Focus Project Facebook

The Davis Focus Project (DFP), a non-profit supporting and enhancing veteran human performance, is holding its first fundraising event, a Car Show on Veteran’s Day, November 11, 2023. Read More.

5Exchange Club of Rutherford County Names ‘Firefighter of the Year’

Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) Firefighter Jacob Bien has been named, ‘Firefighter of the Year’ by the Exchange Club of Rutherford County. Read More.

