Top 5 Stories From March 20, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from March 20, 2024.
Officials focused their efforts in the search of Strain at the Cheatham Lock and Dam near Ashland City Wednesday. Read more
One person was injured following a crash on Tuesday afternoon. Read more
MFRD firefighters quickly extinguished a house fire and prevented it from spreading to adjacent homes Tuesday night after the fire was vented through the roof. Read more
Using vegetables and spices to dye Easter Eggs has become a trend. We did some research and found these simple solutions for naturally dyeing eggs. Read more
Bad Daddy’s is dishing out a revived selection of springtime eats and drinks beginning Wednesday, March 20, 2023. Read more
A GoFundMe has been started to help the family of Mizzou college student Riley Strain, while they remain in Nashville as the search for Strain continues. Read more