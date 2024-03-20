Top 5 Stories From March 20, 2024

Morgan Mitchell
Here’s a look at the top stories from March 20, 2024.

1The Latest on Missing Student Riley Strain

Officials focused their efforts in the search of Strain at the Cheatham Lock and Dam near Ashland City Wednesday. Read more

2Driver Injured in Dump Truck Crash in Rutherford Co.

Photo: Rutherford County Sheriff\’s Office

One person was injured following a crash on Tuesday afternoon. Read more

3MFRD Firefighters Prevented House Fire From Spreading To Adjacent Homes

City of Murfreesboro

MFRD firefighters quickly extinguished a house fire and prevented it from spreading to adjacent homes Tuesday night after the fire was vented through the roof. Read more

4How To Make Natural Easter Egg Dyes

Using vegetables and spices to dye Easter Eggs has become a trend. We did some research and found these simple solutions for naturally dyeing eggs. Read more

5Spring Has Sprung with Bad Daddy’s Seasonal Specialties

Bad Daddy's
Photo Restaurant News

Bad Daddy’s is dishing out a revived selection of springtime eats and drinks beginning Wednesday, March 20, 2023. Read more

6GoFundMe Set Up For Family of Riley Strain

A GoFundMe has been started to help the family of Mizzou college student Riley Strain, while they remain in Nashville as the search for Strain continues. Read more

