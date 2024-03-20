MFRD Firefighters Prevented House Fire From Spreading To Adjacent Homes

MFRD firefighters quickly extinguished a house fire and prevented it from spreading to adjacent homes Tuesday night after the fire was vented through the roof.

The fire was reported at 10:23 p.m. Tuesday, March 19 at a home in the 2100 block of Cason Lane. There was heavy fire when firefighters arrived. Flames spread from the rear of the home near the garage area into the main living area.

A family of five were able to get out the home before firefighters arrived. There were no injuries. Firefighters searched the home to make sure no one else was inside.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by MFRD Fire Marshal’s Office.