We all have moments when we could use a bit of an escape from our busy lives. That’s what Frosty Time™ is for. This sweet signature Wendy’s® dessert is thick enough to use a spoon, yet still smooth enough to drink through a straw. Simply pick your flavor – whether you’re a classic Chocolate Frosty® fan or are game to try a seasonally-inspired Frosty flavor, we have you covered with this beloved sweet treat!

Taste the Sweet Nostalgia of Orange Dreamsicle Frosty

Travel back in time with sweet, nostalgic flavors of Wendy’s new Orange Dreamsicle Frosty, now available for a limited time*. This beloved childhood classic meets the iconic cool, creaminess of Frosty with sweet orange notes for a dreamy orange cream experience. Take a moment to enjoy this refreshing Orange Dreamsicle Frosty alongside the Classic Chocolate Frosty, replacing the Vanilla Frosty for a limited time. The eye-catching color of this delectable treat is inspired by the spring season, and tastes just as good as it looks. Frosty fanatics, get it while you can!

Fans can get their hands on the Orange Dreamsicle Frosty starting Tuesday, March 19 in restaurants nationwide or through the Wendy’s mobile app. When ordering directly from the app or with your My Wendy’s™ account online, you’ll rack up points with Wendy’s Rewards™***. Talk about a sweet spring break! Orange Dreamsicle Frosty follows the previous seasonally-inspired successes of Wendy’s Strawberry, Pumpkin Spice and Peppermint Frosty treats. The Orange Dreamsicle Frosty will join the Chocolate Frosty on menus, replacing the Vanilla Frosty, for a limited time at participating U.S. Wendy’s.

