Vols Get Back to Winning Ways with Win Over Xavier

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – March 19, 2024 – No. 7/8 Tennessee got back in the win column with a 10-2 midweek win over Xavier on Tuesday night at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

The Volunteers (19-3) held the Musketeers (9-12) to just four hits on the night thanks in large part to impressive performances on the mound from starter Zander Sechrist and reliever Kirby Connell .

Sechrist had three strikeouts and allowed just one baserunner in three hitless innings to start the game while Connell surrendered just one hit in 2.1 scoreless frames to pick up his second win of the year.

Cannon Peebles led UT at the plate with a pair of hits, a walk, a run scored and three RBIs after a bases-clearing double in the eighth inning.

Blake Burke also drove in two runs with a no-doubt home run over the right-center field wall to open the scoring in the first inning, marking his eighth long ball of the season and 38th of his career, two shy of tying the program record.

Christian Moore , Dylan Dreiling , Reese Chapman and Charlie Taylor also had RBIs for the Big Orange in the victory.

Source: UT Sports

More Sports News