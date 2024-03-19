GoFundMe Set Up For Family of Riley Strain

A GoFundMe has been started to help the family of Mizzou college student Riley Strain, while they remain in Nashville as the search for Strain continues.

All donations will assist in the cost of their hotel stay, food, and travel.

Strain is originally from Missouri and was visiting Nashville with a group of friends when he went missing on Friday, March 8. Metro Nashville police say Strain, 22, was last seen on that Friday around 10pm after being kicked out of Luke Bryan’s Bar on Broadway.

According to the GoFundMe, the family has worked on a timeline in Strain’s disappearance while he was in Nashville with his fraternity.

The timeline is as follows:

Sometime before 10:00 p.m., Riley was asked to leave the bar. The reasoning for this is still unknown

At approximately 9:47 p.m. Riley is seen on camera walking across a street with a crowd of people.

Riley’s friends begin looking for him shortly after. They tried calling and texting and utilized Snapchat’s location feature, and were unable to locate him.

At 11:00 p.m. Riley’s phone pings by the Sheriff’s office and the river. Riley’s friends have still not heard from him.

At 1:46 a.m., a fraternity brother of Riley Strain calls 911 to report that he is missing.

If you have any information on Strain’s location, please call the Department of Emergency Communications at 615-862-8600.