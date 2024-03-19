Top 5 Stories From March 19, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from March 19, 2024.
Using vegetables and spices to dye Easter Eggs has become a trend. We did some research and found these simple solutions for naturally dyeing eggs. Read more
Bad Daddy’s is dishing out a revived selection of springtime eats and drinks beginning Wednesday, March 20, 2023. Read more
A GoFundMe has been started to help the family of Mizzou college student Riley Strain, while they remain in Nashville as the search for Strain continues. Read more
Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken will open in Murfreesboro next month! Read more
Thomas & Hutton Engineering, of Nashville, Tenn., has earned a National Recognition Award for exemplary engineering achievement in the American Council of Engineering Companies’ (ACEC) 57th annual Engineering Excellence Awards (EEA) for designing Hangar 692 at Smyrna/Rutherford County Airport in Smyrna, Tenn. Read more