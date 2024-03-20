WEATHER 3-20-21-2024 Warming Up

We start feeling more Spring-like today before another chance of rain moves in Thursday night. Nothing severe expected, just rain and it will be out of here for the weekend. A look ahead shows one more drop in temps Saturday night , but, nothing freezing so the plants look to be good from here on out.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 69. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Wednesday Night
Increasing clouds, with a low around 39. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Thursday
Cloudy, with a high near 63. East-northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night
A 30 percent chance of showers after 1 am. Cloudy, with a low of around 46. East wind 5 to 10 mph.