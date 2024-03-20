OBITUARY: John William Hill Sr.

I am saddened to announce the death of our father, John William Hill, Sr. He went to be with Jesus on March 18, 2024 at 7:20 a.m. He will be missed by all that knew him.

He was a veteran of the United States Navy, a Pastor and lifelong Truck Driver. He was born in Alturas, Florida on January 4th, 1935 to Carter and Leatha Hill, the youngest son of eleven children. He left home at 15 to become a truck driver and worked with several companies over years until retiring in 2016 from Southpoint Trucking.

John is survived by his wife Annetta Hill, sister Norma Young, daughter Mona Hill, sons John Hill Jr (Robin), James Hill and daughter Sharon Stephens (Bill). His eight grandchildren Summer Brunty (Matt), Branden Hill, Tiffany Neher (Charles), Austin Hill, John Hill III (Jordan), and eight great-grandchildren.

There will be a graveside service at 10:00 AM, Friday, March 22, 2024 at the Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 7931 McCrory Lane, Nashville, TN 37221.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

