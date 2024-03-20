OBITUARY: Barbara Jean Lewis Silk

Barbara Jean Lewis Silk (94) peacefully passed away on March 14, 2024.

She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph Roy and Zenobia Snyder Lewis, husband Robert (Bob) Howard Silk, daughter Cynthia Ann Wich (Steve), brother James Roy Lewis, sister Virginia Lee Seabold, and son-in-law, Jerry Beachum Bowman.

Barbara is survived by her children Robert (Midge) Silk, Sherry (Steve) Lane, Marilyn Bowman, and Richard Carl Silk, as well as 14 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

Born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, Barbara later met and married Bob in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He was an employee of General Electric; in the late ’50s, he brought his growing family to Murfreesboro as he helped manage the “new G.E. plant” start-up.

Barbara loved teaching Sunday School for 23 years, often attending former students’ high school graduations.

She loved playing piano and taught lessons as well. She also volunteered as organist for the local Lutheran churches as well as pianist for occasional choir rehearsals or Sunday School services.

Barbara’s was the “first face” seen upon walking into Courier Printing Company, where she served as the communication and coordination hub of the company, also as former Tennessee State Representative John Bragg’s personal secretary with respect to much of the State of Tennessee’s business during those years.

She loved playing bridge in various circles throughout her lifetime, and even taught it to those willing to learn.

Barbara loved golfing and teaching young players the game, and also contributing to the Stones River Country Club monthly publications. Barbara golfed well into her 80s; she and Bob golfed at every opportunity, sharing their passion for the sport with beloved friends and family.

She also taught “English as a Second Language” to various students at Reeves-Rogers Elementary; her backyard faced west, encompassing the school field, and she enjoyed watching “Cooper” (a local hawk) circling while children played on the playground, as well as watching the “glorious” sunsets.

She was an avid reader and enjoyed the monthly book club at Advent Lutheran. She and Bob also volunteered their time locally, delivering Meals on Wheels. Her wit would often cause one to stop and think after the chuckle.

Visitation with the Silk family will be at Woodfin Memorial Chapel, Friday, April 5, 2024 from 12:00 pm until the time of memorial services beginning at 2:00 pm with Reverend David Hood officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to any orphanage in Zimbabwe of your choice and an online guestbook for the Silk family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

