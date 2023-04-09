How To Make Natural Easter Egg Dyes

From our partners at Cloud Nine Magazine

Using vegetables and spices to dye Easter Eggs has become a trend. We did some research and found these simple solutions for naturally dyeing eggs. Before we attack the colors, here are some things to consider:

For every dozen eggs plan on using 4 cups of dye mix.

Add one tablespoon of white vinegar to each cup of dye.

To make the dye use the recipes below. First, you will boil the ingredients until you get your desired color, then allow them to cool before submerging your eggs. It is best to run your dyes through a strainer into a separate container before submerging.

Refrigerate after dyeing to make the color set. If you want them more vibrant, run them through again.

Once set, you can polish with oil and pat dry to make them shinier.

Experiment! Looking for a tye-dye look? Try doing a base color and then drizzling different colors over after the top and putting back in refrigerator.

Hard-boiled eggs at room temp are best.

Egg Dye Recipes