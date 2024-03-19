Spring Has Sprung with Bad Daddy’s Seasonal Specialties

Bad Daddy’s is dishing out a revived selection of springtime eats and drinks beginning Wednesday, March 20, 2023.

Bad Daddy’s spring menu will be available until Monday, May 27. Prices vary by location. To order online or find the nearest location, visit BadDaddysBurgerBar.com .

The innovative, yet simply delicious menu features a fusion of Italian-inspired cuisine and beyond, with a focus on fresh, high-quality ingredients:

Pesto Pasta Salad ($5.95): Al dente cavatappi noodles are coated in a creamy housemade pesto sauce and tossed with Kalamata olives, diced red onions, tomatoes and fresh mozzarella. Topped with grated parmesan cheese.

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich ($12.95): A hand-breaded chicken breast covered in garlic marinara sauce, is topped with creamy warm mozzarella, fresh parmesan cheese and an Italian seasoning blend, then served on a toasted hoagie roll.

Pizza Burger ($12.95): Made with an 1855 Angus Beef patty smothered in housemade marinara with melted mozzarella, it is topped with thick-sliced pepperoni and finished off with pesto, parmesan and Italian seasonings on a brioche bun.

Electric Liit ($13): Wheatley Vodka, Corazón Blanco, Bombay Sapphire Gin, Rumhaven Coconut Rum, Blue Curaçao, lime and Starry.

Fresh Cucumber Margarita ($13): Corazón Blanco, triple sec, lime, fresh basil and ginger beer.

Spring Cucumber Refresher Mocktail ($7): Lime, fresh cucumber slices, fresh basil and ginger beer.

Tiramisu Shake ($8, or spike it for an extra $3): Ice cream handspun with espresso, finished off with a whipped topping and cocoa powder. Amaretto and coffee liqueur are added to spiked shakes.

Source: Restaurant News

