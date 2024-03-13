Top 5 Stories From March 13, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from March 13, 2024.

1House Passes Bill to Ban TikTok

photo from Unsplash/Solen Feyissa

On Wednesday, the House voted to pass legislation that might ban TikTok in the U.S. reports. Read more

2MTSU Engineering Students Receive $1M Dexcom, Automation Nth Equipment Donation

Middle Tennessee State University students Jason Huffman, left, of Powder Springs, Ga., Lily Hardin of Nashville, Tenn., Daniel Wetter of Murfreesboro, Tenn., and Jackson Clemons of Knoxville, Tenn., inspect the new robotics equipment given to the Engineering Technology Department by Dexcom during the fall 2023 semester. Fellow partner Automation Nth joined in with an additional commitment in the former of equipment and services to upgrade the units. (MTSU photo by J. Intintoli)
Middle Tennessee State University students Jason Huffman, left, of Powder Springs, Ga., Lily Hardin of Nashville, Tenn., Daniel Wetter of Murfreesboro, Tenn., and Jackson Clemons of Knoxville, Tenn., inspect the new robotics equipment given to the Engineering Technology Department by Dexcom during the fall 2023 semester. Fellow partner Automation Nth joined in with an additional commitment in the former of equipment and services to upgrade the units. (MTSU photo by J. Intintoli)

Middle Tennessee State University Engineering Technology students can’t wait for their new Applied Engineering Building to open next year and they’re equally excited about more than $1 million in equipment that may be available to them starting this fall. Read more

3Two Persons of Interest Wanted in Car Break-ins at Murfreesboro School

Photo by Murfreesboro Police

Detectives need help identifying two persons of interest wanted for questioning about several vehicle break ins. Read more

4Ribbon Cutting: Main Squeeze Juice Company in Murfreesboro

Main Squeeze Juice Company
Photo by Rutherford Chamber

Main Squeeze Juice Company held its ribbon cutting for its location at 804 N. Thompson Lane, Suite 1J in Murfreesboro. Read more

5Missing 22-year-old Man Last Seen on Broadway in Nashville

Riley Strain (MNPD)
Riley Strain (MNPD)

A Missouri man who was last seen at a downtown Nashville bar is now missing. Read more

