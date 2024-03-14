OBITUARY: Kathy Lorene Pitts Gannon

Kathy Lorene Pitts Gannon, age 65, passed away on March 12, 2024 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital.

She was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and Office Administrator for Global Parts. Kathy attended Experience Community Church.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, John Richard Pitts Sr and Hattie Kay Puckett Pitts; husband, Norman Duane Gannon; brother, John Richard Pitts Jr; and sister, Shirley Patrice Howard.

She is survived by son, Brandon (Angela) Haghany; daughter, Miranda (Marshall) Sparkman; sister-in-law, Vicki Pitts; brothers, James Michael (Sonia) Pitts, Robert Daniel (Cindy) Pitts Sr, Adam Wayne (Michelle) Pitts; grandchildren, Jaelyn Kaye Sparkman (Alex Ortiz), Melia Rayne Sparkman and Ainsley Amiya Sparkman; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 PM, Friday, March 15, 2024 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 10:00 AM, Saturday, March 16, 2024 at Jennings and Ayers with Adam Pitts officiating. Burial will follow in Bradley Creek Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/