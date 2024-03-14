OBITUARY: Michael Smotherman

Michael Smotherman, age 58 of Lascassas, Tennessee passed away on Monday, March 11, 2024.

He was a lifelong native of Rutherford County and was preceded in death by his parents, Bonnie and James Davenport, and mother-in-law, Eddith Ridout.

Mr. Smotherman worked for Florida Brothers Auto Parts in Murfreesboro for over 40 years.

He is survived by his wife, Pam Smotherman; sons, Rick (Rita) Clouse, Shane (Amber) Smotherman; bonus son, Brandon (Kelsey) Goodloe; grandchildren, Kami, Noah, Madison, Jonah, Colten, Olivia, Harper; bonus grandchildren, Connor, Luna; great-grandson due in May, Waylon.

Visitation will be on Saturday, March 16th, from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be on Sunday, March 17th, at 2:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/