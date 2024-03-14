OBITUARY: Horace C. Young

Horace C. Young, age 79 of Milton, peacefully passed away with blessed assurance on March 13, 2024 and approached the pearly gates with confidence. Horace left this world not to turn back but to meet his savior and rejoice with the angels.

Brother Horace Young was a Deacon of the Sunny Slope Baptist Church in Woodbury, TN. Horace lived his life as a contractor building apartments, homes, schools and recreation buildings all over Middle Tennessee and was most proud of his recent work with the Carpenters of Christ, building the Sunny Slope Baptist Church of Woodbury. He enjoyed spending time camping and trail riding with family and friends over the years. He never met a stranger and to know him was to love him.

Horace was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Gertrude Young; and brothers, Charles and Paul Young.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Martha Young; son, Coy (Jennifer) of Lascassas; daughter, Connie (David) of Auburntown; brother, Jesse (Sonny) Young of Milton; twin, brother, Dorris Young of Murfreesboro and Robert Young of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Dustin (Rosie), AJ (Tasha), Jonathan (Rachel), Sara Beth (Joey), Jordan, Jessica (Shane) and Mason; and great-grandchildren, Hunter, Rian, Tyler, Heath, Elam, “Hank” and Annie.

Please join the family in the visitation at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 4:00-7:00 PM, Saturday, March 16, 2024.

Funeral Service will be at 2:00 PM, Sunday, March 17, 2024 at Sunny Slope Baptist Church in Woodbury with Ray Patrick, Ken Elkins and Dorris Young officiating. Burial will follow in Trimble Cemetery with Dustin Higgs, AJ Higgs, Jonathan Young, Troy Miller, Robbie Rooker and Kevin Young serving as pallbearers. Honorary Pallbearers will be Hunter Higgs, Tyler Higgs, Heath Higgs, Elam Young, Hank Young, Mike Hollingshead and Butch Young.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Sunny Slope Baptist Church Building Fund, 164 Sunny Slope Road, Woodbury, TN 37190.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/