OBITUARY: Scott Siegrist

Scott Siegrist, age 58, of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2024, at StoneCrest Medical Center following a short battle with cancer.

He was a native of Memphis, TN and beloved son of the late Wendell Siegrist and Beverly “Grammy” Siegrist, who survives him. He was also preceded in death by his mother-in-law, Mary Sharp.

In addition to his mother, Scott leaves behind his wife, Lori; sister Cindey Blaydes(Mark); nieces and nephews: Marika Owens(Doug), Brian Blaydes(Shannon) and Cullen Blaydes(Megan); great nieces and nephews: Chayley Black(Bobby), Marlee, Hayden, Wyatt, Beckham, Hudson and Declan Blaydes; and Avalon “The Great” Black; father-in-law Gary Sharp; Susie McIntyre, best friend and “sister from another mother”(Allan) along with other extended family.

Scott played in several bands and was so proud of the bass guitar he built himself in October of last year. He was a huge fan of the Beatles, the Cubs and the Saints. He enjoyed many trips with Lori over the years, including several visits to Disneyworld. Scott could always be seen walking around the neighborhood with Ash and later Callie – his beloved miniature Schnauzers – or taking them to the dog park.

Visitation with the family will be on Saturday, March 23, 2024, from 1:00 pm until the time of memorial services beginning at 2:00 pm at Woodfin Chapel, 203 N. Lowry St. Smyrna, TN. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For those who wish, memorials in memory of Scott may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or online at www.stjude.org/donate/.

